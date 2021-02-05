Image credit: Shutterstock IGNOU December TEE 2020 From February 8

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conduct the December term-end (TEE) examination from February 8 to March 13. As per the official notification, as many as 6,90,668 students have registered to appear for the exam. The university has established 837 examination centres including 104 centres for jail inmates, and 19 overseas centres for international students.

“Admit cards have been issued to 6,90,668 students who have applied and are found eligible for appearing in the Term End Examination,” IGNOU release mentioned. The admit card is available on IGNOU’s official website ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU will allow the students to appear in the examination even if they do not possess the admit card. “The exam centres have been instructed to allow students to appear in the examination, even if they do not possess the hall ticket (examination intimation slips), but their names exist in the list of examinees for that centre,” the release mentioned.

Students will be required to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines and maintain the social distancing and hygiene to ensure the safety and health of their own and fellow students.

Students are advised to carry a valid identity card issued by the university or government.

IGNOU has clarified that the students will be restricted from using mobile phones inside the examination hall.