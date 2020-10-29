IGNOU December TEE Exams In February; Apply Till December 15

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for online admission for the December 2020 session till December 15. Students can now register online for the December TEE 2020 and take the postgraduate and undergraduate degree exams in the first week of February, 2021. Candidates can also submit their IGNOU December TEE assignments including submission of projects, internships, fieldwork journals in online or offline mode till December 15 and take the December term-end examination.

The university has also provided the students to appear in December TEE 2020 scheduled in February if they were unable to appear in June 2020 TEE in September for COVID-19 related reasons. Candidates who have not been issued IGNOU 2020 hall ticket for appearing in June TEE will also be allowed to appear in December, 2020 Term-end Examination. These candidates will not be required to pay any extra fees.

IGNOU will not allow any changes in the IGNOU December 2020 exam application forms once they have been submitted by the candidates. Students willing to appear for the December TEE 2020 exams would be required to submit IGNOU examination fee in online mode. Students would have to pay Rs 150 for every theory paper and practical paper online.

Steps To Register For December Exam

Step 1: Visit the IGNOU website -- ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on December TEE exam link

Step 3: On the next window, read the instructions and confirm

Step 4: Fill the required details

Step 5: Select the IGNOU exams centres

Step 6: Pay the online IGNOU exam fees

Step 7: Submit

The December term-end examination admit card will be uploaded on the IGNOU website 7-10 days before the commencement of the term end examination in February 2021.