IGNOU December TEE 2020 Application Deadline Extended

IGNOU December TEE 2020 application deadline has been extended for the term-end examination till December 31.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020 4:57 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to fill up the online application form for the December term-end exam (TEE) till December 31. The open university will hold the December TEE in February 2021. Along with the extension of the IGNOU December TEE 2020 application deadline, the university has also extended the submission of December TEE assignments, project reports, field work journals, dissertation, ECP and internships till December 31, 2020.

“IGNOU extends the last date of Online Submission of Exam. Form for the TEE, Dec, 2020 to be held in Feb, 2021 till 31st December, 2020; also extends submission of Assignment, Project, Field Work etc.,” a University statement read.

Due to the coronavirus induced lockdown and its associated social distancing norms, IGNOU has been using social media, FM radio and television channels like Gyan Vani and Gyan Darshan to provide support services to the students. The university is also conducting online classes apart from providing self learning material in printed and digital forms, multimedia material and offering online certificate courses.

The university on Friday, December 11, has decided to promote the intermediate year and intermediate semester students of the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the June TEE 2020. However, the university also said these provisions to promote the students of UG and PG programmes will not be applicable to the ones enrolled in programmes offered through agreements and collaborations with external agencies or approved from regulatory bodies or professional in nature.

