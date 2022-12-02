  • Home
IGNOU TEE 2022: The December TEE 2022 exams for UG and PG programmes which start today and will get over on January 9, 2023. The IGNOU TEE exams will be held in two shifts

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 2, 2022 10:39 am IST

IGNOU December 2022 TEE Exams Begin Today; Over 6 Lakh Students To Appear
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will start the December 2022 Term End Examination (TEE) today, December 2. As many as 6,28,029 students are set to appear for the IGNOU 2022 December TEE exams. The December TEE 2022 exam which is starting today will get over on January 9, 2023. The December IGNOU TEE exams 2022 will be held for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The IGNOU TEE exams will be held in two shifts -- the first from 10 am to 1 pm and the second between 2 pm and 5 pm.

Candidates taking the IGNOU TEE exams are advised to carry the hall tickets at the exam centres, but if the candidates fail to carry the IGNOU admit card, candidates can appear in the exam if their names exist in the list of examinees or attendance sheets for these centres. Students will be required to carry the hard copies of the IGNOU hall ticket along with a valid photo ID proof at the examination centre for verification purposes.

“The Examination Centres have been instructed to allow students to appear in examinations even if the students do not possess the Hall Ticket, but their names exist in the list of examinees/Attendance Sheets for these centres,” an IGNOU release read.

IGNOU statement further added: “Answer script attempted in any other language will not be evaluated and cancelled without any information. However, students have an option to attempt the examination of the course(s) in Hindi medium irrespective of registration of the same in English medium (except for language programmes).”

