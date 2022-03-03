Over 6.76 Lakh To Take IGNOU December 2021 Term-End Exams Starting Tomorrow; Important Exam Day Guidelines

Image credit: shutterstock.com IGNOU December 2021 term-end exams will be concluded on April 11

IGNOU December 2021 Term-End Exams: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conduct the December 2021 term-end examinations starting from Friday, March 4. According to IGNOU, over 6.76 lakh (6,76,790) students will appear for the term 2 exams that will be concluded on April 11. "Hall tickets (examination intimation slips) have been issued to 6,76,790 eligible students who had applied for appearing in the term-end exams," IGNOU release mentioned.

The December term-end exams are scheduled to be conducted at 800 exam centres including 19 overseas centres and 89 centres in jails for jail inmates. The term-end exam will be held in both morning (10 AM to 1 PM) and afternoon (2- 5 PM) shifts.

The hall tickets are available on IGNOU website- ignou.ac.in. The students may download the hall tickets from the university website and appear for their examinations. "The exam centres have been instructed to allow students to appear in examinations even if they do not possess the hall ticket (examination intimation slip), but their names exist in the list of examinees for these centres," IGNOU release mentioned. The students need to carry valid identity card issued by the university/ govt. during the exam.

IGNOU December 2021 Term-End Exams: Covid-19; Exam Day Guidelines To Follow