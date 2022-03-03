Over 6.76 Lakh To Take IGNOU December 2021 Term-End Exams Starting Tomorrow; Important Exam Day Guidelines
IGNOU December 2021 Term-End Exams: The December term-end exams are scheduled to be conducted at 800 exam centres including 19 overseas centres and 89 centres in jails for jail inmates. The term-end exam will be held in both morning (10 AM to 1 PM) and afternoon (2- 5 PM) shifts
IGNOU December 2021 Term-End Exams: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conduct the December 2021 term-end examinations starting from Friday, March 4. According to IGNOU, over 6.76 lakh (6,76,790) students will appear for the term 2 exams that will be concluded on April 11. "Hall tickets (examination intimation slips) have been issued to 6,76,790 eligible students who had applied for appearing in the term-end exams," IGNOU release mentioned.
The hall tickets are available on IGNOU website- ignou.ac.in. The students may download the hall tickets from the university website and appear for their examinations. "The exam centres have been instructed to allow students to appear in examinations even if they do not possess the hall ticket (examination intimation slip), but their names exist in the list of examinees for these centres," IGNOU release mentioned. The students need to carry valid identity card issued by the university/ govt. during the exam.
IGNOU December 2021 Term-End Exams: Covid-19; Exam Day Guidelines To Follow
- The students need to carry the hall ticket at the exam centre. The students without hall ticket can also appear in the exam, they need to carry valid identity card issued by the university/ govt
- The December term-end exam will be held in both the morning and afternoon shifts; starting from 10 am and 2 pm respectively. The students need to report around half an hour before the exam
- The candidates need to follow the Covid-19 protocol strictly at the exam centre, they should carry face mask and hand sanitiser
- All the examination centre superintendents have been communicated to follow the Corona Protocol issued by the govt. of India/ state governments to contain the spread of COVID-19 while conducting the examination
- Students are not allowed to carry any type of electronic devices to the exam hall. Students will be frisked while entering the examination centre and any electronic device will not be allowed
- The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.