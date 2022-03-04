IGNOU December 2021 Term-End Exams Begin Today; Key Guidelines For Students

Image credit: shutterstock.com The December 2021 term end exams will be held till April 11

IGNOU December 2021 Term-End Exams: Over 6.76 lakh (6,76,790) students will appear for the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) December 2021 term-end exams, that will commence from Friday, March 4. The December term-end exams 2021 are scheduled to be conducted at 800 exam centres including 19 overseas centres and 89 centres in jails for jail inmates. The term-end exam will be held in both morning (10 AM to 1 PM) and afternoon (2- 5 PM) shifts.

The students who will appear in the December 2021 term-end exam can download the hall ticket on the official website- ignou.ac.in. They need to use their enrollment number and date of birth to download the hall ticket.

IGNOU December 2021 Term-End Exams: Key Guidelines For Students

The December 2021 term-end exams will be held till April 11. The exam will be held in both the morning and afternoon shifts; starting from 10 am and 2 pm respectively. The students need to report around half an hour before the exam The students need to carry the hall ticket at the exam centre. They need to download the admit card from the official website- ignou.ac.in using their enrollment number and date of birth The students without hall ticket can also appear in the exam, they need to carry valid identity card issued by the university/ govt The candidates without face mask, hand sanitisers will not be allowed at the exam centre All the examination centre superintendents have been communicated to follow the Corona Protocol issued by the govt. of India/ state governments to contain the spread of COVID-19 while conducting the examination Students are not allowed to carry any type of electronic devices to the exam hall. The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.

