IGNOU December 2021 Term-End Exam (TEE) Result Declared At Ignou.ac.in
IGNOU December 2021 TEE Result: Candidates who appeared for December term-end exams 2021 can check their IGNOU TEE results online on the official website - ignou.ac.in.
Here’s What You Should Know, Pay Attention To Before Taking An Education Loan Read More
IGNOU December 2021 TEE Result: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the December 2021 term-end exam (TEE) results on Monday, March 28, 2022. Candidates who appeared for December term-end exams 2021 can check their IGNOU TEE results online on the official website - ignou.ac.in.
Candidates must note that the IGNOU TEE result for December 2021 has been declared for few exams.
"Remaining results of Term-End, Assignment, Practical and Project awards is a continuous process and will be updated soon," the IGNOU said in a statement.
IGNOU December 2021 TEE Result: How to check
- Visit the official website - ignou.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click on the 'Results' link
- Now tap on the 'Term-End' option and click on the 'December 2021 Exam Result (New)' link
- Enter your enrollment number and click on submit
- The IGNOU term-end December 2021 exam result will be displayed on the screen
- Download the result and take a print out for future references.
IGNOU December 2021 TEE Result: Direct Link