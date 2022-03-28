  • Home
  • Education
  • IGNOU December 2021 Term-End Exam (TEE) Result Declared At Ignou.ac.in

IGNOU December 2021 Term-End Exam (TEE) Result Declared At Ignou.ac.in

IGNOU December 2021 TEE Result: Candidates who appeared for December term-end exams 2021 can check their IGNOU TEE results online on the official website - ignou.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Mar 28, 2022 7:33 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Jamia Millia Islamia To Hold Admissions Through CUET 2022 Only For These UG Programmes
NTA NEET UG 2022 Application Form Date Soon; Check Who Can Apply
TANCET 2022 Registration Begins From March 30; Exam Schedule Released At Tancet.annauniv.edu
CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2022: Check Sample Papers, Syllabus, Marking Scheme
Bihar Board BSEB Matric Result 2022: How To Download 10th Marksheet
Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2022, Application From April 5; Exam In June
IGNOU December 2021 Term-End Exam (TEE) Result Declared At Ignou.ac.in
IGNOU December 2021 TEE result has been declared at ignou.ac.in.
Image credit: Shutterstock

IGNOU December 2021 TEE Result: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the December 2021 term-end exam (TEE) results on Monday, March 28, 2022. Candidates who appeared for December term-end exams 2021 can check their IGNOU TEE results online on the official website - ignou.ac.in.

Candidates must note that the IGNOU TEE result for December 2021 has been declared for few exams.

"Remaining results of Term-End, Assignment, Practical and Project awards is a continuous process and will be updated soon," the IGNOU said in a statement.

IGNOU December 2021 TEE Result: How to check

  1. Visit the official website - ignou.ac.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the 'Results' link
  3. Now tap on the 'Term-End' option and click on the 'December 2021 Exam Result (New)' link
  4. Enter your enrollment number and click on submit
  5. The IGNOU term-end December 2021 exam result will be displayed on the screen
  6. Download the result and take a print out for future references.

IGNOU December 2021 TEE Result: Direct Link

Click here for more Education News
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)

Suggested For You

9 Steps To Writing A Good Resume For High School And College Students
11 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
How Should You Tackle Class 12 Chemistry For JEE Main Or NEET? 5 Useful Tips Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
How Did AP Engineering Colleges Do On BTech Placements? Read Here
2 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
Careers In Space Sciences
Coming Soon in Premium
Dr. B. N Suresh (Padma Bhushan) (Chancellor, Indian Institute Of Space Science And Technology, Trivandrum) +0More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 To Be Featured In USA, UAE; Countries With Indian Diaspora: Dharmendra Pradhan
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 To Be Featured In USA, UAE; Countries With Indian Diaspora: Dharmendra Pradhan
Jamia Millia Islamia To Hold Admissions Through CUET 2022 Only For These UG Programmes
Jamia Millia Islamia To Hold Admissions Through CUET 2022 Only For These UG Programmes
8 Deemed Universities Interested In CUET: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar
8 Deemed Universities Interested In CUET: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar
NTA NEET UG 2022 Application Form Date Soon; Check Who Can Apply
NTA NEET UG 2022 Application Form Date Soon; Check Who Can Apply
Annamalai University's ODL Programmes Are Invalid; UGC Warns Students Against Taking Admission
Annamalai University's ODL Programmes Are Invalid; UGC Warns Students Against Taking Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................