IGNOU December 2021 Term-End Exam (TEE) Result Declared At Ignou.ac.in

IGNOU December 2021 TEE Result: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the December 2021 term-end exam (TEE) results on Monday, March 28, 2022. Candidates who appeared for December term-end exams 2021 can check their IGNOU TEE results online on the official website - ignou.ac.in.

Candidates must note that the IGNOU TEE result for December 2021 has been declared for few exams.

"Remaining results of Term-End, Assignment, Practical and Project awards is a continuous process and will be updated soon," the IGNOU said in a statement.

IGNOU December 2021 TEE Result: How to check

Visit the official website - ignou.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the 'Results' link Now tap on the 'Term-End' option and click on the 'December 2021 Exam Result (New)' link Enter your enrollment number and click on submit The IGNOU term-end December 2021 exam result will be displayed on the screen Download the result and take a print out for future references.

IGNOU December 2021 TEE Result: Direct Link