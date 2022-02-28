IGNOU December 2021 TEE Exams From March 4, Hall Tickets Released

  • Home
IGNOU Hall Ticket 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released hall tickets for the December Term End Examination (TEE) that will be conducted from March 4 to April 11.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 28, 2022 7:47 pm IST

IGNOU December TEE hall ticket released

IGNOU Hall Ticket 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released hall tickets for the December Term End Examination (TEE) that will be conducted from March 4 to April 11. IGNOU December TEE hall tickets and date sheets are available on ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU in January 2022 had postponed the December 2021TEE examinations amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. These exams were previously scheduled from January 20 to February 23.

IGNOU December TEE 2021Date Sheet Direct Link

To download the admit cards, candidates will have to login with their enrollment numbers. Here is the direct link:

IGNOU December TEE Hall Ticket Download Link

“In view of the prevailing Covid-19 scenario across the country, some students may not get the desired Examination Centre. The University has tried to accommodate such students in a nearby Examination Centre mentioned in their Hall Ticket,” a notification published along with the date sheet mentions.

Papers will be held in two sessions – the morning session from 10 am to 1pm and the evening session from 2 pm to 5 pm. The actual duration of each exam will be mentioned on the question papers.

“Answer to the question paper will only be accepted in the language (s) in which the programme is offered. Answer script attempted in any other language will be not evaluated and cancelled without any information. However, students have an option to attempt the examination of the course (s) in Hindi medium irrespective of registration of the same in English medium (except for language programmes),” the notification says.

