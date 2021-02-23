  • Home
IGNOU December 2020 Results Announced; Check Direct Link Here

IGNOU December 2020 Results: The university has announced the December term-end results on the official website -- ignou.ac.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 23, 2021 1:52 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The IGNOU December TEE result 2020 has been declared. The official website of IGNOU -- ignou.ac.in -- has published the December term-end 2020 results. Candidates who appeared for the undergraduate, postgraduate and certificate programmes in December 2020 can check the result by logging into the official portal. Students have to use their enrollment numbers to access the December TEE results. The result of IGNOU December TEE 2020 has been released in the form of score cards and includes subject-wise marks obtained by the candidates.

“Remaining results of Term-End, Assignment, Practical and Project awards is a continuous process and will be updated soon,” read a statement on the result link.

TEE December Result 2020 Direct Link

Steps To Check December TEE Results 2020

  • Visit the official website

  • Click on the “Result” link.

  • Enter the nine-digit enrollment numbers.

  • Click on “View Results”.

  • December TEE 2020 results will be displayed on the screen.

