IGNOU has announced admission to its programmes for the academic session commencing from July- 2020.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced admission to its academic programmes offered through ODL mode for the academic session commencing from July- 2020. IGNOU’s Bachelors' Degree programmes offer a plethora of choices for students after 10+2 (12th class or Senior secondary).

IGNOU’s Open and Distance Learning (ODL) system of education gives the student flexibility of doing the programme through Self Learning Material (SLM) and can be pursued by anyone who is eligible irrespective of upper age-limit.

The different streams offered by IGNOU for Bachelors’ include; Computers, Psychology, Commerce, Vocational programmes, Public Administration etc.,

IGNOU Bachelor Degree Programmes

Bachelor of Arts (Tourism Studies)

Bachelor of Computer Applications

Bachelor of Social Work

Bachelor of Library and Information Sciences

Bachelor of Arts

Bachelor of Commerce

Bachelor of Science

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Economics,

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) History, Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Political Science

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Psychology

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Public Administration

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Sociology

Bachelor of Science (Honours) Anthropology

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) English

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Hindi

Bachelor of Arts (Vocational Studies) Tourism Management

Bachelor of Commerce (Accountancy and Finance)

Bachelor of Commerce (Corporate Affairs and Administration)

Bachelor of Commerce (Financial and Cost Accounting)

Bachelor of Business Administration(Retailing)

Bachelor of Science (Hospitality and Hotel Administration)

Bachelor of Business Administration (Services Management)

The Online admission portal Of The University can be accessed at: https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/

For all programmes, last date of application is July 31, 2020.

Apart from Bachelor Degree programmes, there are Masters' Degrees, PG Diploma and Diploma, PG Certificate and Certificate Programmes, and Appreciation or Awareness Level Programmes as well for eligible candidates to choose from.