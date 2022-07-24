IGNOU Courses After Class 12; List Of UG Programmes, How To Apply
IGNOU Admission 2022: Interested candidates can apply for the ODL courses offered by IGNOU at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The last date for submitting the application is July 31.
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced admission to its academic programmes offered through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode for the academic session 2022-23 starting from July 2022. The bachelor's degree or undergraduate (UG) programmes of the IGNOU offer a plethora of choices for students after Class 12.
Apart from that, IGNOU is also offering masters degree programmes, postgraduate diploma courses, certificate programmes and awareness level programmes. Interested candidates can apply for the ODL courses offered by IGNOU at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The last date for submitting the application is July 31.
IGNOU is offering 25 UG courses in different streams including computers, psychology, commerce, public administration, vocational programmes, among others. IGNOU's ODL courses gives the student flexibility of doing the programme through Self Learning Material (SLM) and can be pursued by anyone eligible irrespective of the upper age limit, the university claims.
IGNOU Admission 2022: List Of UG Programmes
- ACISE : Advance Certificate In Information Security
- ACPDM : Advance Certificate In Power Distribution Management
- ACE : Appreciation Course on Environment
- ACPSD : Appreciation Course on Population and Sustainable Development
- APDF : Awareness Programme on Dairy Farming
- BAVTM : Bachelor of Arts (Vocational Studies) Tourism Management
- BAPCH : Bachelor of Arts(Hons) Psychology
- CJL : Certificate in Japanese Language
- CGL : Certificate in German Language
- CPATHA : Certificate(THEATRE ARTS )
- DTH : Diploma in Theatre Arts
- DTS : Diploma in Toursim Studies
IGNOU Admission 2022: How To Apply
- Visit the official website-- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
- On the homepage, click on the new registration link.
- After completing the registration process, type in the username and password to log in.
- Complete filling out the online application form.
- Upload the scanned documents.
- Pay the application fee online
- Submit the application form
- Download, save and print the confirmation page