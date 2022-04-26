IGNOU Confers 60,570 Students With Blockchain-Based Digital Degrees During 35th Convocation

Image credit: Twitter/@OfficialIGNOU IGNOU 35th convocation held today

IGNOU Convocation: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) held its 35th convocation ceremony today, April 26 and a total of 60,570 students were conferred with blockchain-based digital degrees by the Vice-Chancellor Nageshwar Rao. To grace the occasion, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was invited as the chief guest. During the IGNOU's 35th convocation, the Education Minister launched the digital degrees developed with the help of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor said, "In the first cycle of accreditation, IGNOU became the first open university to be awarded A++ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The university presently offers 281 academic programmes and during the last year it received over 13 lakh registrations and re-registrations from students which is the highest since its inception."

"The cumulative enrollment of the Indira Gandhi National Open University is 34 lakh. There are 21 schools of studies and 52,000 academic counselors," Mr Rao said.

The national open university conferred a total of 2,91,586 degrees, diplomas, and certificates to the students during the convocation ceremony. "Students who are being conferred degrees in this convocation is 2,91,586, highest since 34th convocation. 23 new Online and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes and 83 online courses were launched during the last year," he informed.

IGNOU has 67 regional centres - 56 of its own and 11 recognised centres established with the army, navy, and Assam rifles along with 240 learner support centres also, Mr Rao informed.