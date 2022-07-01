IGNOU Collaborates With Educational Institutions In Singapore, Bahrain, UAE To Offer Its Courses

Indira Gandhi National Open University

The International Division of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has signed Memorandum of Association (MoAs) with educational institutions from foreign countries such as Singapore, Bahrain and UAE to offer IGNOU courses. The MoAs for offering the programmes in foreign countries were signed in the presence of Nageshwar Rao, vice-chancellor of IGNOU.

IGNOU will offer courses to educational institutions including Clascma International Education and Research Centre, PMC Academy Private Limited located in Singapore, Unigrad Education Center WLL, Suqayyah-Manama in Bahrain, and Wisdom Educational Consultant in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed his happiness on the expansion of IGNOU at a faster pace. According to Mr Rao, "It is a step towards fulfillment of the objective of internationalisation of higher education as mandated in National Education Policy 2020."

During the event, all the pro-vice chancellors, registrars, and directors were present. Professor Jitendra Kumar Srivastava, Director, International Division welcomed the representatives of the three institutions and informed that due to addition of three new institutions, the enrollment of overseas students in the University programmes will increase substantially.