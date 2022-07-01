  • Home
  • Education
  • IGNOU Collaborates With Educational Institutions In Singapore, Bahrain, UAE To Offer Its Courses

IGNOU Collaborates With Educational Institutions In Singapore, Bahrain, UAE To Offer Its Courses

The International Division of the IGNOU has signed Memorandum of Association with educational institutions from foreign countries such as Singapore, Bahrain and UAE to offer IGNOU courses.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 1, 2022 7:48 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration Date Extended; Check Details
IGNOU TEE June 2022: Term-End Exam Form Submission Deadline Extended; Check Details
IGNOU TEE June 2022: Last Date To Submit Assignment, Project Report, Dissertation Extended; Details Here
IGNOU July 2022 Admission: Application For MBA, MCA Programmes Open; Here's How To Apply
IGNOU Admission 2022: Registration For July Session Begins
IGNOU Starts Re-Registration For July 2022 Session; Apply By June 30
IGNOU Collaborates With Educational Institutions In Singapore, Bahrain, UAE To Offer Its Courses
Indira Gandhi National Open University
New Delhi:

The International Division of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has signed Memorandum of Association (MoAs) with educational institutions from foreign countries such as Singapore, Bahrain and UAE to offer IGNOU courses. The MoAs for offering the programmes in foreign countries were signed in the presence of Nageshwar Rao, vice-chancellor of IGNOU.

ALSO READ | IGNOU July 2022 Admission: Application For MBA, MCA Programmes Open; Here's How To Apply

IGNOU will offer courses to educational institutions including Clascma International Education and Research Centre, PMC Academy Private Limited located in Singapore, Unigrad Education Center WLL, Suqayyah-Manama in Bahrain, and Wisdom Educational Consultant in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed his happiness on the expansion of IGNOU at a faster pace. According to Mr Rao, "It is a step towards fulfillment of the objective of internationalisation of higher education as mandated in National Education Policy 2020."

ALSO READ | IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration Date Extended; Check Details

During the event, all the pro-vice chancellors, registrars, and directors were present. Professor Jitendra Kumar Srivastava, Director, International Division welcomed the representatives of the three institutions and informed that due to addition of three new institutions, the enrollment of overseas students in the University programmes will increase substantially.

Click here for more Education News
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Jamia Millia Islamia Declares Class 12 Regular Board 2022 Exam Results
Jamia Millia Islamia Declares Class 12 Regular Board 2022 Exam Results
AILET 2022 Result Declared; Direct Link To Download Merit List
AILET 2022 Result Declared; Direct Link To Download Merit List
IIM Bangalore Launches Certificate Programme In Hospital Management
IIM Bangalore Launches Certificate Programme In Hospital Management
TS DOST Phase 1 Registration Begins; Application Process, Seat Allotment Details
TS DOST Phase 1 Registration Begins; Application Process, Seat Allotment Details
BITSAT 2022 Exam Starts Tomorrow; Check Paper Pattern, Instructions For Candidates
BITSAT 2022 Exam Starts Tomorrow; Check Paper Pattern, Instructions For Candidates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................