IGNOU Changes Limit On Maximum Period Of Academic Programmes

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has changed the maximum duration of completing postgraduate, diploma or PG diploma and certificate programmes. IGNOU students have to now finish their postgraduate programme within the maximum duration of four years. The university has also set a period of three years duration to complete diploma or PG diploma courses and two years for certificate programmes.

However, there is no change in the maximum duration of completing undergraduate programmes. The minimum duration to complete UG programme is three years and the maximum duration is six years. The maximum duration of completing a postgraduate course under IGNOU earlier was five years. The matter was discussed in the 74th academic council meeting which was held on July 21, 2020. It must be noted that this change in the maximum and minimum duration will not be applicable for the old students of IGNOU.

“As per provisions of the Ordinance on Admission, Eligibility, Duration and duration of various Degree, Diploma and Certificate Programmes and Courses (Clause-2), the matter related to minimum and maximum duration of academic programmes on offer was considered by the Academic Council at its 74th meeting held on 21st July 2020. It has been decided that the maximum duration of the programmes on offer shall be Postgraduate Level -- 4 years; Diploma/ PG Diploma Level -- 3 years and Certificate Level -- 2 years,” added an IGNOU statement.

It further said: “The maximum duration of the undergraduate level programmes shall remain as before.”