IGNOU To Celebrate 36th Foundation Day Tomorrow

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will celebrate the 36th foundation day tomorrow, November 18. Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar will attend the event as the chief guest. He will also deliver the foundation day lecture.

The celebrations will begin at 11:30 am at the Baba Sahab Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), was established in 1985 by an Act of Parliament. The university began by offering two academic programmes in 1987 -- Diploma in Management and Diploma in Distance Education -- with a strength of 4,528 students.

Currently, IGNOU has over 3 million students in India and other countries through 21 Schools of Studies and a network of 67 regional centres, around 2,667 learner support centres and 29 overseas partner institutions. It offers about 228 certificate, diploma, degree and doctoral programmes, with a strength of nearly 810 faculty members and 574 academic staff at the headquarters and regional centres.

IGNOU has been awarded A++ grade by NAAC. IGNOU is the first higher educational institute offering only open distance learning (ODL) mode of education to be accredited by NAAC.