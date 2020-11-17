IGNOU To Celebrate 35th Foundation Day On November 19

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will celebrate its 35th Foundation Day on November 19. In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be held virtually. V. Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, will be the chief guest of IGNOU’s 35th foundation day. Mr Muraleedharan will deliver the Foundation Day Address.

The virtual function will be presided over by IGNOU Vice-Chancellor Professor Nageshwar Rao.

The function will start at 11.30 am. It will be available on IGNOU's Facebook page and also through http://webcast.ignouonline.ac.in and http://ignouonline.ac.in/gyandarshan.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), was established in 1985 by an Act of Parliament. The university began by offering two academic programmes in 1987 -- Diploma in Management and Diploma in Distance Education, with a strength of 4,528 students.

Currently, IGNOU has over 3 million students in India and other countries through 21 Schools of Studies and a network of 67 regional centres, around 2,667 learner support centres and 29 overseas partner institutions. It offers about 228 certificate, diploma, degree and doctoral programmes, with a strength of nearly 810 faculty members and 574 academic staff at the headquarters and regional centres.