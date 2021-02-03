IGNOU Begins Admissions For January Session At Ignou.ac.in

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started admissions for the January session on its official website ignou.ac.in. The students seeking admission into programmes offered through open and distance mode can apply through the online IGNOU admission portal ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The last date for submitting the application is February 28, 2021.

Direct link to register for IGNOU admission 2021

IGNOU is offering admission into masters' degrees, bachelors' degrees, postgraduate diploma and diploma, postgraduate certificate and certificate programmes and appreciation/awareness level programmes.

Steps to fill online IGNOU admission form 2021

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in

Click on ‘online admission system’ and select the desired course

Download the course prospectus and read the duration, eligibility, fee structure and admission process.

Click on ‘new registration’ under applicants login area. Assign a username and password which will be required to login later

Click on the submit button and the candidate's username will be sent on the registered mobile number.

The students can access the IGNOU helpdesk at ssc@ignou.ac.in or csrc@ignou.ac.in. They may contact officials at 011-29572513 or 011-29571301.