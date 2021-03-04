Image credit: Shutterstock IGNOU BEd Entrance Test On April 11, Check Registration Steps, Eligibility

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened the online application window for the entrance test of the BEd programme. The entrance test for IGNOU BEd programme for the January 2021 session will be held on April 11. Candidates can apply for the BEd entrance test online at sedservices.ignou.ac.in/entrancebed/ till March 20, 2021. The BEd entrance test will be held at multiple exam centres across the country.

“The BEd Programme offered by IGNOU is an innovative programme utilizing self instructional materials and information technology along with interactive personal contact programmes,” an IGNOU statement read.

It further added: “The programme is essentially a judicious mix of theoretical and practical courses to develop in a practicing teacher appropriate knowledge, skills, understanding and attitudes.”

IGNOU BEd Entrance Test: Application

Step 1: Go to sedservices.ignou.ac.in/entrancebed/

Step 2: Click on the “Register Yourself” button

Step 3: On the next window, insert the name, date of birth, gender, email, mobile number, user name and password

Step 4: Click submit

Step 5: Login again with the user name and password

Step 6: Fill the required information

Step 7: Upload photograph and signature in the formats specified

Step 8: Pay the application fee

Step 9: Confirm and submit

IGNOU BEd Entrance Test: Eligibility

Applicants with at least 50 per cent marks either in undergraduate level and/or in the postgraduate level in Sciences/ Social Sciences/ Commerce/ Humanity. Graduates in Engineering or Technology with specialisation in Science and Mathematics with 55 per cent marks or any other qualification equivalent will be eligible for BEd entrance test. And applicants trained in-service teachers in elementary education and who have completed a NCTE recognized teacher education programme through Face-to-Face mode can apply online for the BEd entrance test.

The open university also provides reservation and relaxation of 5 per cent marks in minimum eligibility to the applicants belonging to reserved categories. Reservation to Kashmiri Migrants and war widow candidates will be provided as per the University Rules, the official statement added.

IGNOU BEd 2021 Programme

The duration of the BEd programme for the January 2021 session is minimum two years and the medium of instruction will be in English and Hindi.

IGNOU has also provided the applicants with a help desk for resolving queries related to inline application and form submission. Students can contact the School of Education at soe@ignou.ac.in and 011-29572945 between 10 am and 5 pm (Monday to Friday).