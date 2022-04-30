IGNOU B.Ed 2022 Admit Card Released; Check How To Download, Exam Instructions

IGNOU Hall Ticket: Indira Gandhi National Open University has come up with the IGNOU Bachelor of Education, or B.Ed admit card 2022 for studnets. Aspirants who will appear for the IGNOU B.Ed examination 2022 can get their IGNOU hall ticket from the official website- ignou.ac.in. To access the IGNOU B.Ed admit card, applicants have to submit the details including application number, name and date of birth. The IGNOU B.Ed exam will be held on May 8, 2022 at multiple examination centres across the nation.

The IGNOU B.Ed examination will be conducted for 2 hours. While the reporting time of the exam is at 9:15, the entry will be closed after 10.15 am in the exam centres. Candidates should carry their IGNOU B.Ed admit cards in the exam centres.

IGNOU B.Ed Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in. Click on the link that reads IGNOU B.Ed Admit Card 2022 on the home page. Enter the login details and click on submit option. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Check the admit card details and click on the download option. Keep a printout of the same for further needs.

IGNOU B.Ed Examination Instruction To Follow

1. The admission to the entrance test is provisional and is subject to fulfilment of eligibility conditions laid down by the University.

2. Candidates are requested to bring a blue or black ballpoint pen for marking the answers on the OMR sheet.

3. Students must retain the Admit Card.

4. Application form for admission to the programme will be rejected if.

a) The admit card is not attached.

b) The result card in the original is not attached. The candidate may retain a photocopy of the result card for the record.

5. Cell phones, pagers, calculators, and electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall.

Click here for more Education News