IGNOU Awarded With Five Star Rating For Innovations And Startup

The Indira Gandhi National Open University, or IGNOU, has been awarded Five Star Rating for Innovation and Startups by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC) for the year 2019-2020.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 21, 2020 1:14 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University, or IGNOU, has been awarded Five Star Rating for Innovation and Startups by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC) for the year 2019-2020. Out of more than a thousand Universities, Institutes and Colleges including Technical Institutes, only 110 have been awarded Five Star rating.

While addressing the Directors, Regional Directors and Members of IIC, IGNOU, Prof. Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor, IGNOU on October 19, 2020, congratulated all the faculty and staff of the University particularly the NCIDE faculty for taking up several innovative initiatives and said that it is a great achievement for an Open and Distance Learning University.

Giving further details on IGNOU's IIC, Dr. Oum Prakash Sharma, Director, NCIDE informed "Two years back, on the directions of the Ministry's Innovation Cell (MIC), an Institute's Innovation Council (IIC) was set up at IGNOU under National Centre for Innovation in Distance Education (NCIDE). IIC at IGNOU carried out various activities aimed at promoting the innovation, startups and entrepreneurship in the university by involving the faculty and the students.”

“NCIDE tried to create a culture of innovation in the university both at headquarters and the Regional Centres and encouraged the staff, faculty and students towards innovation. The different innovative initiatives and practices undertaken by the faculty and the Regional Centres were also compiled and reported to the MIC's portal from time to time. The innovative initiatives by the IGNOU have been recognized by the Ministry's Innovation Cell and also showcased on their portal,” Mr Sharma added.

