IGNOU Application Form For BEd, PhD, BSc Nursing Entrance Tests For January 2023 Exam Out
Candidates can fill the IGNOU application form for BEd, PhD and BSc Nursing entrance tests till December 20, 2022.
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened the application form for BEd, PhD and BSc Nursing entrance tests. The entrance test for admission to programmes including BEd, PhD and BSc Nursing will be held in January, 2023. Candidates can fill the IGNOU application form for BEd, PhD and BSc Nursing entrance tests till December 20, 2022. While announcing the start of application for the entrance tests, IGNOU in a statement said that no hard copies will be accepted and candidates can check the eligibility, syllabus and paper pattern for the entrance test on the IGNOU official website -- ignou.ac.in.
While the application link for BEd entrance test for admission at IGNOU is eportal.ignou.ac.in/entrancebed, it is ignouphd.samarth.edu.in for PhD entrance test and ignounursing.samarth.edu.in for BSc Nursing entrance examination.
IGNOU Application Form: Steps To Fill, Submit
- Open the designated application link
- Complete Registration process by creating ‘User Name’ and ‘Password’
- Re-login to the system using ‘User Name’ and ‘Password’
- Fill the Application Form online
- Upload your recent photograph (maximum size 100KB in JPG format)
- Upload your specimen signature (maximum size 50KB in JPG format)
- Read the declaration and check the ‘Declaration’ box
- Preview your data and confirm details
- Pay the Application Fee of Rs 1000 online
- Press the Next button to see the form preview
- Submit and download the application form