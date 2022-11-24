IGNOU Application Form For BEd, PhD, BSc Nursing Entrance Tests For January 2023 Exam Out

IGNOU application form for BEd, PhD adn BSc Nursing underway

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened the application form for BEd, PhD and BSc Nursing entrance tests. The entrance test for admission to programmes including BEd, PhD and BSc Nursing will be held in January, 2023. Candidates can fill the IGNOU application form for BEd, PhD and BSc Nursing entrance tests till December 20, 2022. While announcing the start of application for the entrance tests, IGNOU in a statement said that no hard copies will be accepted and candidates can check the eligibility, syllabus and paper pattern for the entrance test on the IGNOU official website -- ignou.ac.in.

While the application link for BEd entrance test for admission at IGNOU is eportal.ignou.ac.in/entrancebed, it is ignouphd.samarth.edu.in for PhD entrance test and ignounursing.samarth.edu.in for BSc Nursing entrance examination.

