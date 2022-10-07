IGNOU Announces Tentative Datesheet Of December 2022 TEE Exams

IGNOU 2022 datesheet out for December TEE exams

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the tentative datesheet for December 2022 term-end examinations. The portal for online submission of December TEE 2022 examination form will be opened in due course, an IGNOU statement said while announcing the tentative datesheet. The IGNOU December 2022 TEE exams have been slated to start on December 2.

The open university has also allowed the candidates to inform discrepancies in date sheet, if any, to datesheet@ignou.ac.in. The clash of exam dates and sessions however will not be considered in the following cases:

The courses are from the same group (Group-1 to Group-6) as the exam of courses in a particular group is conducted on same date and time

The courses are backlog courses (from different years)

The courses are from different programmes

In MP Programmes, courses from different specialisation.

Candidates enrolled for December 2022 TEE can submit their assignments, final project, dissertation, field work journals, and internship reports till October 31. The IGNOU December TEE 2022 assignment can be submitted through the official website-- ignou.ac.in.