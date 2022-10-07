  • Home
  • Education
  • IGNOU Announces Tentative Datesheet Of December 2022 TEE Exams

IGNOU Announces Tentative Datesheet Of December 2022 TEE Exams

IGNOU December TEE 2022: The online submission of December TEE 2022 examination form, an IGNOU statement while announcing the tentative datasheet said, will be opened in due course.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 7, 2022 2:50 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IGNOU Extends Last Date For Admission To July 2022 Session’s UG, PG Online, ODL Programmes
IGNOU Extends July 2022 Admission Deadline Till October 10
IGNOU Extends Last Date To Submit December 2022 TEE Assignment
IGNOU July 2022 Re-Registration Ends Today; Direct Link, Steps To Register
IGNOU MBA Registration 2022 Ends Tomorrow; Guidelines On Application Process
IGNOU, NSDC Collaborate For Enhancing Employability, Entrepreneurial Skills Of Students
IGNOU Announces Tentative Datesheet Of December 2022 TEE Exams
IGNOU 2022 datesheet out for December TEE exams
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the tentative datesheet for December 2022 term-end examinations. The portal for online submission of December TEE 2022 examination form will be opened in due course, an IGNOU statement said while announcing the tentative datesheet. The IGNOU December 2022 TEE exams have been slated to start on December 2.

The open university has also allowed the candidates to inform discrepancies in date sheet, if any, to datesheet@ignou.ac.in. The clash of exam dates and sessions however will not be considered in the following cases:

  • The courses are from the same group (Group-1 to Group-6) as the exam of courses in a particular group is conducted on same date and time

  • The courses are backlog courses (from different years)

  • The courses are from different programmes

  • In MP Programmes, courses from different specialisation.

IGNOU December TEE 2022 Datesheet: Direct Link

Candidates enrolled for December 2022 TEE can submit their assignments, final project, dissertation, field work journals, and internship reports till October 31. The IGNOU December TEE 2022 assignment can be submitted through the official website-- ignou.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News
ignou exam dates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow
COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet To Upgrade Government Schools; Open New ITI, Degree Colleges
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet To Upgrade Government Schools; Open New ITI, Degree Colleges
Chandigarh MBBS Admission 2022: Online Registration For UG Medical Programmes Begins Today
Chandigarh MBBS Admission 2022: Online Registration For UG Medical Programmes Begins Today
ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 Answer Key Out; Direct Link Here
ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 Answer Key Out; Direct Link Here
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration Begins For MBBS, BDS Programme
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration Begins For MBBS, BDS Programme
.......................... Advertisement ..........................