IGNOU Announces New Post Graduate Diploma Programme In Digital Media

IGNOU introduces new PG Diploma programme

The Indira Gandhi National Open University’s (IGNOU) School of Journalism and New Media Studies (SOJNMS) has announced a new postgraduate diploma programme in Digital Media. Students can enroll for the new one-year PG Diploma in Digital Media (PGDIDM) programme from the July 2021 session and will be held through Open and Distance Mode.

The IGNOU’s PG Diploma in Digital Media aims to facilitate learners on three specific domains of the emerging Information and Communication Technology-enabled new media platforms - conceptual framework on digital media, online and digital journalism practices and internet research techniques through big data analytics and data mining, an official statement said.

In addition, the IGNOU statement said, this programme explores the role of digital media literacy in the empowerment processes. The programme aims to address the interrelationship between digital media and society from the Indian context and the emergence of social media, Information and Communication Technology for development, and issues of digital inequality. Since every sphere of professional work has been integrated with digital technology, learners with advanced knowledge of handling technology-enabled environments enhance their employability, it added.

While launching the new PG Diploma programme, Professor Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor, IGNOU in his presidential address highlighted the role of Digital Media in today's world. Complimenting the School for the launch of the programme, hee said that the programme imparts skills and provides employment which is in tune with the New Education Policy.

Dr. K.S. Arul Selvan, Programme Coordinator, PGDIDM, SOJNMS gave a snapshot of the programme launched providing the introduction of the programme.

Students with a bachelors degree can register for the PG Diploma programme at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in by July 31, 2021. While the registration fee is Rs 200, the full-year fee for the PGDIDM programme is Rs 5,000.