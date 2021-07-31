IGNOU Announces June TEE UG, PG Exam Dates

IGNOU June TEE dates announced

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the June Term End Examination (TEE) dates. The open university will conduct the undergraduate and postgraduate final year exams as part of June TEE between August 3 and September 9. Along with the regular exams, IGNOU will also hold the backlog exams. The exams for postgraduate diploma, diploma and postgraduate certificate and certificate programmes will also be held from August 3 to September 9.

IGNOU has also set up as many as 766 examination centres to conduct the June TEE exams 2021 including 19 in overseas and 80 centres in Jail for the Jail Inmates.

The open university has already released the June TEE Hall Tickets for the students. As many as 4,23,849 students have registered for the IGNOU June TEE 2021. eligible students who had applied for appearing in the Term-end Examinations. The exams will be held by following Covid protocols.

The examination centres have also been instructed to allow students to appear in examinations even if the students do not possess the IGNOU admit cards, but their names exist in the list of examinees for these centres.

“In order to avail this, however, students are advised to be in possession of the valid Identity Card issued by the University/ Govt. during the Examination. Mobile phones and any other electronic gadgets are not permitted inside the examination halls,” an IGNOU statement said.

Separate hall tickets, IGNOU says, shall be issued to the students of BCA and MCA for Term-end Practicals Examinations.

IGNOU Practical Exams

Students can contact the respective regional centres in the last week of September 2021 for their practical examinations. For BLISc (Library Science) all theory examination centres are not activated for the conduct of practical examinations. Students for the BLISc programme are advised to contact the examination centre superintendents and regional centres for practical examination centres.