IGNOU Announces December 2022 TEE Practical Exam Dates

IGNOU December TEE practical exams will start on January 14, 2023

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the December 2022 Term End Examination (TEE) practical exam dates. The open university will conduct the December TEE practical exams from January 14, 2023. While IGNOU December TEE practical exams will begin on January 14, the last date of the December TEE practical exam is January 28. Over six lakh students are appearing for the IGNOU 2022 December TEE exams. The December TEE 2022 exam which started on December 2, will get over on January 9, 2023.

IGNOU has instructed the examination centres to allow students to appear in the December TEE examinations even if the students do not possess the IGNOU admit cards. However, the names must exist in the list of examinees for these centres.

“In order to avail this, however, students are advised to be in possession of the valid Identity Card issued by the University/ Govt. during the Examination. Mobile phones and any other electronic gadgets are not permitted inside the examination halls,” an IGNOU statement said.

“Course BPOI006(P) under DBPOFA and CCITSK programme and Course BSSI014(P) under DMOP Programme does not have any question papers. Regional Centres may decide any date as per their convenience to conduct these exams,” IGNOU while announcing the practical exam dates said.