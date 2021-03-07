IGNOU Announces Admissions for Post Basic BSc Nursing Programme

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has started the admission process for the January session of Post Basic BSc Nursing Programme. The candidates will have to apply for the online admission process through the online portal ignounursing.samarth.edu.in. The last date for submitting the online applications is March 20.

The entrance exam will be on April 11.

Eligibility for BSc Nursing programme

Class 12

In-service Nurses that are Registered Nurses and Registered Midwives (RNRM) having 10+2 with three years Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) with a minimum of two years of experience (after registration as RNRM) in the profession.

Class 10

In-service Nurses (RNRM) having Class 10 or its equivalent with three years Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) with a minimum of five years of experience (after registration as RNRM) in the profession.

For male nurses who have not done midwifery in the GNM programme, should have a certificate in any of the Nursing courses of 6-9 months duration prescribed by the Indian Nursing Council in lieu of midwifery.

IGNOU has released the prospectus for BSc Nursing Programme.

Earlier IGNOU had released the dates for BEd entrance examination. The entrance test for IGNOU BEd programme for the January 2021 session will be held on April 11. Candidates can apply for the BEd entrance test online at sedservices.ignou.ac.in/entrancebed/ till March 20, 2021. The last date to apply for the same is March 20.