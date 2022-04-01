IGNOU Announces Admission To Post Basic BSc Nursing Programme Through Entrance Test

IGNOU post- basic BSc nursing programme application, eligibility

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced that it is going to admit students to the Post Basic Bachelor of Science Nursing Programme through an entrance test. This test will be valid for the batch commencing from January 2022. The two hour thirty minutes test will be held all over the country on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

The online submission of the application has already started on March 23, 2022, and it will remain open till April 17, 2022.

Post Basic Bachelor of Science Nursing Programme: Eligibility

The candidates who are willing to take admission for the course should have 10+2 with three years of experience as in-service Nurses, that is Registered nurses and Registered Midwife (RNRM). To get the Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM), the candidate must have a minimum of two years of experience in the profession after RNRM. (For male nurses who have not done midwifery in the GNM programme should have a certificate in any one of the nursing courses of 6-9 months duration prescribed by the Indian Nursing Council in lieu of midwifery).

Or, In-service Nurses (RNRM) having Class 10 (Matriculation) or it's equivalent with three years, Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) with a minimum of five years of experience in the profession after RNRM. (For male nurses who have not done midwifery in the GNM programme should have a certificate in any of the nursing courses of 6–9-month duration prescribed by the Indian Nursing Council in lieu of midwifery)

Reservation Policy As Per Government Of India Rules

1. Age- There is no age bar for admission into the programme of the university

2. Registration- Submission of online application form for Post Basic BSc Nursing Programmes can be undertaken online at ignou.ac.in. Candidates can choose their exam city through the online registration system on a first come first serve basis.

3. Examination Fee- Rs 1,000 should be remitted through payment gateway, using a Credit Card or a Debit Card issued by Banks in India or through online Banking.

Use of mobile phones, electronic devices are strictly prohibited on the premises of the examination centre. Candidates shall be liable for penal action for possession, use of mobile phones, electronic devices. Kindly read the information bulletin carefully.