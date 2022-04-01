  • Home
  • Education
  • IGNOU Announces Admission To Post Basic BSc Nursing Programme Through Entrance Test

IGNOU Announces Admission To Post Basic BSc Nursing Programme Through Entrance Test

IGNOU Post Basic BSc Nursing Programme: The IGNOU application form for admission to Post Basic BSc Nursing programme is open at ignou.ac.in.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 1, 2022 10:31 am IST

RELATED NEWS

IGNOU January 2022 Admission: Application For BEd Entrance Test Open; Exam On May 8
IGNOU UG, PG Programmes Admission Deadline Further Extended
IGNOU January Admission 2022: Last Date To Apply Today; Here's How To Register
Application For IGNOU BEd Entrance Test Open; Register By April 17
IGNOU Extends Admission Deadline For UG, PG Programmes
IGNOU January Admission 2022: Registration Ends Today; Here's How To Apply
IGNOU Announces Admission To Post Basic BSc Nursing Programme Through Entrance Test
IGNOU post- basic BSc nursing programme application, eligibility
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced that it is going to admit students to the Post Basic Bachelor of Science Nursing Programme through an entrance test. This test will be valid for the batch commencing from January 2022. The two hour thirty minutes test will be held all over the country on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

The online submission of the application has already started on March 23, 2022, and it will remain open till April 17, 2022.

Post Basic Bachelor of Science Nursing Programme: Eligibility

The candidates who are willing to take admission for the course should have 10+2 with three years of experience as in-service Nurses, that is Registered nurses and Registered Midwife (RNRM). To get the Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM), the candidate must have a minimum of two years of experience in the profession after RNRM. (For male nurses who have not done midwifery in the GNM programme should have a certificate in any one of the nursing courses of 6-9 months duration prescribed by the Indian Nursing Council in lieu of midwifery).

Or, In-service Nurses (RNRM) having Class 10 (Matriculation) or it's equivalent with three years, Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) with a minimum of five years of experience in the profession after RNRM. (For male nurses who have not done midwifery in the GNM programme should have a certificate in any of the nursing courses of 6–9-month duration prescribed by the Indian Nursing Council in lieu of midwifery)

Reservation Policy As Per Government Of India Rules

1. Age- There is no age bar for admission into the programme of the university

2. Registration- Submission of online application form for Post Basic BSc Nursing Programmes can be undertaken online at ignou.ac.in. Candidates can choose their exam city through the online registration system on a first come first serve basis.

3. Examination Fee- Rs 1,000 should be remitted through payment gateway, using a Credit Card or a Debit Card issued by Banks in India or through online Banking.

Use of mobile phones, electronic devices are strictly prohibited on the premises of the examination centre. Candidates shall be liable for penal action for possession, use of mobile phones, electronic devices. Kindly read the information bulletin carefully.

Click here for more Education News
IGNOU Online Application

Suggested For You

Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Upcoming Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Here’s What You Should Know, Pay Attention To Before Taking An Education Loan
8 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
PPC 2022 Live: PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha With Students Today; Where To Watch Online
Live | PPC 2022 Live: PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha With Students Today; Where To Watch Online
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Interact With Students Today
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Interact With Students Today
Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022: Laptops, Cash Prizes For BSEB Toppers
Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022: Laptops, Cash Prizes For BSEB Toppers
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Updates: BSEB Matric Result Declared; Toppers List, Scorecard
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Updates: BSEB Matric Result Declared; Toppers List, Scorecard
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2022 Not Available On Official Website
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2022 Not Available On Official Website
.......................... Advertisement ..........................