Giving details of the online programmes run by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Prof Uma Kanjilal, Director, Center for Online Education IGNOU and the meeting coordinator said that the admission for 10 programmes have been opened up today taking the total to 13 online programmes on offer.

The University has also added another 24 courses on the SWAYAM Portal taking the total number to 45 courses which includes some independent courses from varied fields and subjects including Agricultural, Sustainability Sciences, Library and Information Science, Sociology, Law, Tourism, Languages, Information Technology, Event Management And Visual Art, said a statement from the varsity.

Prof Nageshwar Rao, VC IGNOU while sharing the details of the new online programmes launched via the Facebook Live session today said that this is in continuation to the university's efforts towards the MHRD's "Bharat Padhe Online" initiative.

Education minister had launched IGNOUs' MA in Hindi, MA (Gandhi and Peace Studies) and other online programmes last month to give impetus to online education amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prof Rao in his presidential address also detailed the programmes being offered by different schools of IGNOU through the online mode and commended the role played by the faculty members to make these happen swiftly with quality.

Sharing the roadmap for IGNOU in the online education space, VC said that the university has always harnessed technology to reach and make higher education accessible to masses.

He added that IGNOU has been a pioneer in using broadcast technology through Gyan Darshan TV channel network and Gyan Vani FM Radio Channels.

IGNOU is the National coordinator of SWAYAM for Certificate and Diploma courses.

These programmes will be available on e-Vidya Bharti (Tele-education) platform as well for the International reach.

Interested learners can register through IGNOU Online Portal iop.ignouonline.ac.in or through the Samarth portal for these online programmes at; https://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in/index.php/registration/user/register.

For the courses offered on the SWAYAM platform, candidates may need to go the SWAYAM portal for registration at; https://swayam.gov.in/IGNOU.