IGNOU And Indian Army Renew The ‘IGNOU Army Educational Project’

IGNOU And Indian Army Renews IGNOU Army Educational Project

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and Indian Army have renewed their agreement for the IGNOU Army Educational Project (IAEP). This project seeks to provide educational facilities through open and distance learning to empower and enhance educational qualifications of army personnels. The agreement was first signed on May 24, 1999, for five years and has been extended periodically since then.

IAEP provides distance educational facilities to the entire Indian Army with nation-wide coverage and at all places globally where units of Indian Army or its personnel are deployed on military duties on directions of the Indian Government. Under this project, IGNOU extends the outreach of its academic programmes to the defence personnel and their families on a single window basis.

Credit-IGNOU

"The collaborative enterprise of IGNOU with the service personnel facilitates provision of educational opportunities without dislocating the enrolled learners from their units, except for academic counseling and term-end examinations," read an IGNOU statement.

Under IAEP, Recognized Regional Centres (RRC) have been established in six army headquarter commands under a single-window operational basis. Regional Services Division (RSD) of IGNOU works as the nodal point to facilitate smooth functioning of RRCs across the country. The RRCs are established at Kolkata, Chandimandir, Lucknow, Udhampur, Pune and Jaipur.