IGNOU Aims To Achieve National Goals Through New Programmes In Regional Languages, Says Vice-Chancellor

Image credit: Twitter @OfficialIGNOU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Nageshwar Rao

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) commemorated the 76th Independence Day today, August 15. The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Nageshwar Rao hoisted the national flag at the IGNOU campus in Maidan Garhi, Delhi. The university also organised an exhibition at the vice-chancellor's office on this occasion.

Addressing the crowd on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor, Professor Nageshwar Rao said: " IGNOU is committed to providing quality education at an affordable cost to millions of aspiring learners in diverse disciplines offered by the university."

"The university is working relentlessly to achieve the national goals through the launch of new programmes, courses in regional languages as envisaged in the New Education Policy to realize the goal of a 50 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) by 2035. As many as 40 Online Programmes have been launched by the University last year," he added.

Lauding the role of the University in advancing the NEP 2020 goals, Professor Rao said: "The University has been entrusted with the task of training 10,000 teachers on the new policy by the government. "Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat" course has been introduced by IGNOU which has gotten a good response from the learners and 4,000 students have already opted for the course."

As part of the 76th Independence Day Celebrations at IGNOU, a number of activities were organized including Tiranga Yatra at the IGNOU HQ, distribution of assistive devices to students with disability and the booster dose vaccination camp.