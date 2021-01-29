IGNOU Admit Card For December 2020 Term End Examination Released

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit card for December 2020 Term End Examination (TEE) on its official website ignou.ac.in. The students can login using their enrollment number and date of birth to procure the IGNOU admit cards. The students will have to carry the IGNOU admit cards to exam halls. Though, the download facility for IGNOU admit card 2020 has been temporarily closed for system maintenance. The service is expected to be resumed soon. IGNOU hall ticket 2020 has been released only for those candidates who had successfully completed the registeration process including payment of the examination fee.

Steps to download IGNOU December 2020 admit card

Visit the officials website ignou.ac.in.

Under the enrolled students tab, enter the login details- enrollment number and date of birth

Click on login tab. The students will be directed to IGNOU December admit card 2020

The IGNOU students must verify all the details on the IGNOU admit card and then download it for further use.

The IGNOU 2020 hall ticket for December TEE carries information such as candidate’s name, enrolment number, control number, exam centre code, exam centre address, course code, exam date, sessions, session timings/duration, remarks and exam day guidelines.

IGNOU exam-day instructions

Candidates must go through all the instructions mentioned on the admit card of IGNOU and adhere strictly to the instructions.

Don’t bring calculators, cell phones, material irrelevant to the exam in the examination hall.

In case the identity card is misplaced or lost, the candidates should immediately contact the regional centre/university and apply for a duplicate one.

Try to reach the exam venue well before time, as latecomers won’t be allowed to enter the exam hall.

Don’t use any unfair means like cheating, etc. in the exam hall or else be ready to be barred.

You can leave the examination hall only after a little more than the half time of the exam duration is completed.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has extended the deadline for re-registration for January session till January 31. The students can register for the session online at ‘Samarth’ platform initiated by the government to conduct online courses for various universities.

In case of any problems, the students can contact IGNOU helpline at 29533870, 29533869, 29572516, 29572514, 29572513 or email at ssc@ignou.ac.in.