IGNOU Admissions 2021: Application Deadline Ends Today

Application window for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) July admission 2020 will close today by 6 pm. Aspirants can apply for various bachelors, masters and postgraduate diploma courses at the official website ignouadmission.samarth.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 31, 2020 3:21 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

New Delhi:

Application window for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) July admission 2020 will close today by 6 pm. Aspirants can apply for various bachelors, masters and postgraduate diploma courses at the official website ignouadmission.samarth. The extension of dates do not apply to certificate, semester-based programmes, certificate and awareness programmes of 6 months duration or less.

Steps to apply for IGNOU admissions 2021

  • Go to the IGNOU admission website

  • Click on the ‘New Registration’ tab

  • Fill in the registration form with required information including your name, address and number.

  • Upload educational documents including degrees and certificates for Class 10 and 12, migration certificate, and identity documents such as Aadhar Card.

  • The candidates will receive a mail on their registered email address to confirm the registration.

Those seeking admissions to MP, MPB, Post-Graduate Diploma in Marketing Management (PGDMM), Post-Graduate Diploma in Financial Management (PGDFM), Post-Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management (PGDHRM), Post-Graduate Diploma in Operations Management (PGDOM), Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Markets Practice (PGDFMP), Diploma in Business Process. Outsourcing Finance & Accounting (DBPOFA), Post Graduate Diploma in Information Security (PGDIS), Masters in Computer Applications (MCA), Bachelors in Computer Applications (BCA) were not given any relaxation in the admission deadlines. IGNOU had also extended the application deadline for December TEE 2020 till December 31 along with submission of internal assignments.

