IGNOU Admissions 2020: Application Deadline Extended Till December 31

IGNOU extends application deadline

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for July 2020 admissions to all the courses except certificate and semester-based programmes till December 31. Interested candidates can apply to BA, MA and diploma/PG diploma courses at University’s official website ignouadmission.samarth.

This extension of last date shall not apply to Certificate and Semester-based programmes, including MP, MPB, Post-Graduate Diploma in Marketing Management (PGDMM), Post-Graduate Diploma in Financial Management (PGDFM), Post-Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management (PGDHRM), Post-Graduate Diploma in Operations Management (PGDOM), Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Markets Practice (PGDFMP), Diploma in Business Process. Outsourcing Finance & Accounting (DBPOFA), Post Graduate Diploma in Information Security (PGDIS), Masters in Computer Applications (MCA), BAchelors in Computer Applications (BCA), and all certificate and awareness programmes of 6 months duration or less.

Steps to Fill Online Application Form

Open the IGNOU admission website

Click on the tab ‘New Registration’

Fill in the registration form with personal details including your name, address and number.

Attach educational documents including degrees and certificates for Class 10 and 12, migration certificate, and identity documents such as Aadhar Card.

The candidates will receive a mail on their registered email address to confirm the registration.

IGNOU has also extended the last date to submit applications for term-end examination (TEE) till December 31. The examinations will be held in February 2021. The University has also extended the deadline for semester-end project work and assignments.