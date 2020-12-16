  • Home
IGNOU Admissions 2020: Application Deadline Extended Till December 31

IGNOU Admissions 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the last date for July 2020 admissions to all the courses except certificate and semester-based programmes till December 31.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 16, 2020 3:12 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

IGNOU extends application deadline
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for July 2020 admissions to all the courses except certificate and semester-based programmes till December 31. Interested candidates can apply to BA, MA and diploma/PG diploma courses at University’s official website ignouadmission.samarth.

This extension of last date shall not apply to Certificate and Semester-based programmes, including MP, MPB, Post-Graduate Diploma in Marketing Management (PGDMM), Post-Graduate Diploma in Financial Management (PGDFM), Post-Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management (PGDHRM), Post-Graduate Diploma in Operations Management (PGDOM), Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Markets Practice (PGDFMP), Diploma in Business Process. Outsourcing Finance & Accounting (DBPOFA), Post Graduate Diploma in Information Security (PGDIS), Masters in Computer Applications (MCA), BAchelors in Computer Applications (BCA), and all certificate and awareness programmes of 6 months duration or less.

Steps to Fill Online Application Form

  • Open the IGNOU admission website

  • Click on the tab ‘New Registration’

  • Fill in the registration form with personal details including your name, address and number.

  • Attach educational documents including degrees and certificates for Class 10 and 12, migration certificate, and identity documents such as Aadhar Card.

  • The candidates will receive a mail on their registered email address to confirm the registration.

IGNOU has also extended the last date to submit applications for term-end examination (TEE) till December 31. The examinations will be held in February 2021. The University has also extended the deadline for semester-end project work and assignments.

