IGNOU Admission 2023: BEd, PhD, BSc Nursing Entrance Exam Registration Ends Tomorrow

IGNOU BEd, PhD, BSc Nursing entrance exam registration window closes tomorrow.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the registration window for the BEd, PhD and BSc Nursing entrance exams 2023 tomorrow, December 25, 2022. The online registration link is available on the official website of IGNOU– ignou.ac.in. IGNOU will conduct the entrance test for admission to BEd, PhD and BSc Nursing programmes on January 8, 2023.

Candidates need to make sure that they are fulfilling the eligibility criteria for the programme before applying. Before proceeding to fill out the form, the candidates must have scanned photograph (less than 100 KB) and scanned signature (less than 50 KB). The application fee is required to be paid through credit card, debit card or net banking.

Candidates are advised to fill out the BEd, PhD and BSc Nursing entrance exam application form properly as furnishing incorrect information or suppression of information would lead to rejection of the application.

To fill out the entrance exam form candidates first need to go to the official website of IGNOU and then on the homepage, click on the “Application form for BED / PHD / BSC Entrance Test- January 2023” link. After that read the instructions properly and fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents and pay the application fees. At last, download the entrance exam form and take a printout for future needs.