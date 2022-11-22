IGNOU Admission 2023: BEd, BSc, PhD Entrance Exam Application Begins; Apply By December 20

IGNOU BEd, BSc, PhD Entrance Exam Application Open

IGNOU Admission 2023: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the application process for the BEd, BSc Nursing and PhD entrance exams 2023. Candidates can submit the online application form through the official website – ignou.ac.in. The last date to apply for the BEd, BSc Nursing and PhD entrance examinations is December 20, 2022. Also Read || IGNOU December TEE 2022 Registration With Late Fee Begins Today At Ignou.ac.in

While applying online, it is compulsory for candidates to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 1,000 for each of the entrance exams in online mode. Before proceeding to fill out the form, the applicant must have the scanned photograph and scanned signature as it is required to upload in the application.

The furnishing of incorrect information or suppression of information would lead to the rejection of the application form as per IGNOU rules. Also Read || IGNOU January 2023 Re-Registration Begins; Direct Link, Steps

IGNOU B Ed Entrance Exam 2023 Application Direct Link

IGNOU B.Sc Nursing Entrance 2023 Application Direct Link

IGNOU PhD Entrance 2023 Application Direct Link

IGNOU BEd, BSc Nursing, PhD Entrance Exams 2023: How To Apply Online