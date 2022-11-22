IGNOU Admission 2023: BEd, BSc, PhD Entrance Exam Application Begins; Apply By December 20
The online application process at IGNOU for the BEd, BSc and PhD 2022 entrance exams started on November 21. Candidates can apply till December 20 for the entrance through– ignou.ac.in.
IGNOU Admission 2023: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the application process for the BEd, BSc Nursing and PhD entrance exams 2023. Candidates can submit the online application form through the official website – ignou.ac.in. The last date to apply for the BEd, BSc Nursing and PhD entrance examinations is December 20, 2022.
While applying online, it is compulsory for candidates to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 1,000 for each of the entrance exams in online mode. Before proceeding to fill out the form, the applicant must have the scanned photograph and scanned signature as it is required to upload in the application.
The furnishing of incorrect information or suppression of information would lead to the rejection of the application form as per IGNOU rules.
IGNOU B Ed Entrance Exam 2023 Application Direct Link
IGNOU B.Sc Nursing Entrance 2023 Application Direct Link
IGNOU PhD Entrance 2023 Application Direct Link
IGNOU BEd, BSc Nursing, PhD Entrance Exams 2023: How To Apply Online
- Candidates at first need to go to the official website of IGNOU– ignou.ac.in
- Then on the homepage, click on the “Application form for BED / PHD / BSC Entrance Test- January 2023” link.
- After that click on the BEd, BSc Nursing or PhD exam link.
- Fill in the application form, upload the necessary documents, pay the application fees and then submit the form.
- At last, download and take a printout of the entrance exam form for future reference.