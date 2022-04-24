IGNOU Admission 2022: Registration Process For B.Ed Ends Today At Ignou.ac.in; Check How To Apply

Image credit: Shutterstock IGNOU BE.d, BSCN 2022 registration process ends today, April 24, 2022

IGNOU Admission 2022: The registration process for IGNOU Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) and Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSCN) concludes today, April 24, 2022. The B.Ed and BSCN registration form 2022 is available on the official website of IGNOU- ignou.ac.in. Candidatewho are willing to apply for the courses must go to the link and should register themselves today.

To apply for IGNOU BE.d and BSCN 2022 programmes, students have to pay the application fee of Rs 1,000. The examination that will be held all over the country, is scheduled on May 8, 2022.

IGNOU BE.d And BSCN 2022 Application Form: Steps To Register

Click on the button "Register Yourself" that appears in the applicant login area and fill the required registration details. While choosing your password, ensure that it must be alphanumeric and between 8 to 16 characters. After filling the mandatory information, click the "SUBMIT" button. Your username will be instantly sent to you via e-mail. Remember your Username and Password for subsequent login. If you have already registered i.e. you are an existing user, click the "LOGIN" button. Before proceeding for filling the form online, the applicant must have documents such as Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB), Scanned Signature (less than 50 KB) Now the application fee can be paid through Credit Card/ Debit Card/ Net Banking Once the applicant have uploaded the photograph and signature, he/she has to click the next button. The form preview option will be displayed. Save/Print the form for future reference.

IGNOU BE.d And BSCN 2022 Registration Instructions