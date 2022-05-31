IGNOU Admission 2022: Registration For July Session Begins

Image credit: Shutterstock Registration process for IGNOU July 2022 session begins

IGNOU Admission 2022: The fresh registration for admission to various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses offered by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for the July 2022 session has been started. Learners who want to take admission to the open university can register themselves on the official website – ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The last date to register for the IGNOU July 2022 session is July 31.

ALSO READ | IGNOU June TEE 2022 Tentative Exam Dates Announced, Check Schedule

“The July 2022 Fresh-Admission cycle has commenced from today (30/05/2022). Last date of Fresh-Admissions for the July 2022 Session is 31st July 2022,” the IGNOU said in a tweet.

The July 2022 Fresh-Admission cycle has commenced from today (30/05/2022). Last date of Fresh-Admissions for the July 2022 Session is 31st July 2022. https://t.co/pagTvEQgzi — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) May 30, 2022

IGNOU Admission 2022: How To Register For July 2022 Session