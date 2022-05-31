  • Home
IGNOU July Admission 2022: Learners who want to take admission to the open university can register themselves on the official website – ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The last date to register for the IGNOU July 2022 session is July 31.

IGNOU Admission 2022: Registration For July Session Begins
Registration process for IGNOU July 2022 session begins
Image credit: Shutterstock

IGNOU Admission 2022: The fresh registration for admission to various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses offered by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for the July 2022 session has been started. Learners who want to take admission to the open university can register themselves on the official website – ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The last date to register for the IGNOU July 2022 session is July 31.

“The July 2022 Fresh-Admission cycle has commenced from today (30/05/2022). Last date of Fresh-Admissions for the July 2022 Session is 31st July 2022,” the IGNOU said in a tweet.

IGNOU Admission 2022: How To Register For July 2022 Session

  • Visit the official website– ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in
  • Click on the link that reads, ‘Click here for new registration’
  • Fill in the IGNOU July registration form and click on the "Register" tab
  • Candidates will receive the enrolment ID and password on their email ID
  • Log in, fill in the admission form, and pay the registration fee
  • Save and download the IGNOU admission form for future reference.
