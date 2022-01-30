IGNOU Admission 2022: Registration For January Session Ends Tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock IGNOU January session admission registration ends tomorrow (representational)

IGNOU January Admission 2022: Registration for the January 2022 session at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will be closed tomorrow, January 31. Learners who want to take admission to online and open and distance learning (ODL) courses offered by the university can go to the official website of the university and register themselves. For ODL registration, the website is ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and for admission to online programmes, learners can visit ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

January 31 is also the last date of re-registration for the January session. Candidates who are already enrolled in IGNOU course, can re-register for the next year or semester and make the online payment with the usernames and passwords.

IGNOU offers over 200 ODL programmes and 16 online programmes. List of programmes and other information are available on the official website.

For ODL programmes, SC, ST students can avail the fee exemption facility. However, the facility is for only one programme per admission cycle.

Documents Required For IGNOU Admission

Scanned photograph (less than 100 KB) Scanned signature (less than 100 KB) Scanned copy of age proof (less than 200 KB) Scanned copy of relevant educational qualification (less than 200 KB) Scanned copy of experience certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB) Scanned copy of category certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB) Scanned copy of BPL certificate, if Below Poverty Line(less than 200 KB).

For any admission related information, learners can contact the university via email or phone.

IGNOU student service centre: ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513, and 29572514

Student registration division: csrc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29571301, 29571528 or any of the Regional Centres/Study Centres of the University.