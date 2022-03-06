  • Home
  IGNOU Admission 2022: Registration Deadline For January Session Further Extended

IGNOU Admission 2022: Registration Deadline For January Session Further Extended

IGNOU Admission 2022: The candidates can apply till March 15, they can apply online through the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, and for ODL programme on ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 6, 2022 4:22 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Apply till March 15
Image credit: File Photo

IGNOU Admission 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of registration for the January session. The candidates can apply till March 15, they can apply online through the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, and for ODL programme on ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

The last date for registration, re-registration for January 2022 session was earlier scheduled to be closed on March 5. Students are advised to read the instructions carefully and click the “Proceed for re-registration’ button to proceed after checking the box for having read the instructions at onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU January 2022 Session: Steps To Apply

  1. Visit the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in
  2. Click on the 'application process' link
  3. Enter credentials and log-in
  4. Fill the application form, and upload documents
  5. Pay your application fees, and click on submit
  6. Download the application form, take a print out for further reference.

IGNOU offers over 200 ODL programmes and 16 online programmes. List of programmes and other information are available on the official website. For ODL programmes, SC, ST students can avail the fee exemption facility. However, the facility is for only one programme per admission cycle.

Candidates seeking admission to the UG and PG programmes can contact IGNOU through the following email id and contact numbers of Student Service Centre: ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513, and 29572514.

