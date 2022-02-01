IGNOU Admission 2022: Registration Deadline For January Session Extended

Image credit: shutterstock.com IGNOU January 2022 session registration deadline extended till February 10

IGNOU Admission 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of registration for the January session. The candidates can apply till February 10, they can apply online through the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, and for ODL programme on ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

Earlier, the last date for registration process was January 31. "The fresh applicant is required to create new registration and submit all the details and choose the programme he/she wants to pursue. The applicant should read the instructions carefully while submitting the application," IGNOU release mentioned.

IGNOU January 2022 Session: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in Click on the 'application process' link Enter credentials and log-in Fill the application form, and upload documents Pay your application fees, and click on submit Once application submitted Download it, take a print out for further reference.

IGNOU offers over 200 ODL programmes and 16 online programmes. List of programmes and other information are available on the official website. For ODL programmes, SC, ST students can avail the fee exemption facility. However, the facility is for only one programme per admission cycle.

Candidates seeking admission to the UG and PG programmes can contact IGNOU through the following email id and contact numbers of Student Service Centre: ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513, and 29572514.