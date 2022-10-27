IGNOU Admission 2022: July Session Registration Ends Today For UG, PG Courses

IGNOU July 2022 session registration ends today.

IGNOU Admission 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the online registration window for IGNOU July 2022 registration today, October 27, 2022. Candidates to apply for the UG and PG programmes need to visit - ignou.ac.in. To apply for fresh admissions candidates first need to create an account by registering themselves on the IGNOU admission portal. The IGNOU July session admission registration is for both online and ODL mode and except for certificate and semester-based programmes.

IGNOU Admission 2022 (ODL or distance learning programmes) Direct Link

IGNOU Admission 2022 (online programmes) - Direct Link

The scanned copies of photograph, signature, age proof, relevant educational qualification, copy of experience certificate, category certificate (if any), and copy of BPL certificate (if any) are required at the time of applying online.

Candidates before applying need to download the common prospectus and carefully read carefully the rules of the university. In order to apply for the IGNOU UG and PG programmes, candidates first need to open the registration link and go to ‘Fresh Admissions’. Then complete the registration process with the necessary details. Candidates then need to log in with the credentials, select the programme and submit the necessary details. And at last download the application form as it may be required for further admission processing.

The admission process for the certificate and semester-based programmes is closed for the July 2022 admission cycle. The fee exemption facility is available to Schedule Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribe (ST) category students and can be claimed for one programme on a particular admission cycle. If a candidate submits more than one application claiming fee exemption then all the applications will get rejected.