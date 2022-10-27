  • Home
  • Education
  • IGNOU Admission 2022: July Session Registration Ends Today For UG, PG Courses

IGNOU Admission 2022: July Session Registration Ends Today For UG, PG Courses

IGNOU will accept the application for July 2022 session admission to the UG and PG programmes till today. Candidates can apply through- ignou.ac.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 27, 2022 12:43 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IGNOU December TEE 2022 Registration To Close Next Week, Steps To Apply At Ignou.ac.in
IGNOU Extends July Session Registration 2022 Deadline Till October 27
IGNOU Admission 2022: July Session Registration Ends Today At Ignou.ac.in
IGNOU Launches Internship Portal For Library And Information Science Programme
IGNOU To Organise Campus Placement Drive Tomorrow; Details Here
IGNOU July 2022 Session Admission Ends Today For UG, PG Online, ODL Programmes
IGNOU Admission 2022: July Session Registration Ends Today For UG, PG Courses
IGNOU July 2022 session registration ends today.

IGNOU Admission 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the online registration window for IGNOU July 2022 registration today, October 27, 2022. Candidates to apply for the UG and PG programmes need to visit - ignou.ac.in. To apply for fresh admissions candidates first need to create an account by registering themselves on the IGNOU admission portal. The IGNOU July session admission registration is for both online and ODL mode and except for certificate and semester-based programmes.

IGNOU Admission 2022 (ODL or distance learning programmes) Direct Link

IGNOU Admission 2022 (online programmes) - Direct Link

The scanned copies of photograph, signature, age proof, relevant educational qualification, copy of experience certificate, category certificate (if any), and copy of BPL certificate (if any) are required at the time of applying online.

Candidates before applying need to download the common prospectus and carefully read carefully the rules of the university. In order to apply for the IGNOU UG and PG programmes, candidates first need to open the registration link and go to ‘Fresh Admissions’. Then complete the registration process with the necessary details. Candidates then need to log in with the credentials, select the programme and submit the necessary details. And at last download the application form as it may be required for further admission processing.

The admission process for the certificate and semester-based programmes is closed for the July 2022 admission cycle. The fee exemption facility is available to Schedule Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribe (ST) category students and can be claimed for one programme on a particular admission cycle. If a candidate submits more than one application claiming fee exemption then all the applications will get rejected.

Click here for more Education News
IGNOU admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CLAT 2023 Preparation Webinar Today; Register For Live Session At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in
CLAT 2023 Preparation Webinar Today; Register For Live Session At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in
DU UG Admission 2022: Upgradation Of Higher Preference For College, Courses Ends Today
DU UG Admission 2022: Upgradation Of Higher Preference For College, Courses Ends Today
NBE Announces DNB Final Theory Exam Dates; Registration Process Starts On October 29
NBE Announces DNB Final Theory Exam Dates; Registration Process Starts On October 29
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Today
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Today
JNU Result Of List 2 For UG Programmes Out At Jnuee.jnu.ac.in
JNU Result Of List 2 For UG Programmes Out At Jnuee.jnu.ac.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................