IGNOU Admission 2022: July Session Registration Ends Today At Ignou.ac.in

IGNOU 2022 July session registration ends today.

IGNOU Admission 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) 2022 will close the registration window for the IGNOU July 2022 session admission today, October 20. Candidates can apply online for the undergraduate, postgraduate online and Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes through the official website of IGNOU- ignou.ac.in. The July 2022 session admission process started on May 30, 2022.

In order to apply for the IGNOU programmes, candidates at first need to visit the official website and then move to the registration link and then click on ‘Fresh Admissions’. Then ‘Click Here for New Registrations’ and enter all the required details. Candidates then need to log in with the username and password, select the programme and submit the necessary details.

IGNOU Admission 2022 (ODL or distance learning programmes) Direct Link

IGNOU Admission 2022 (online programmes) - Direct Link

It is mandatory for candidates to take out a hard copy of the IGNOU July 2022 session application form. The scanned copies of the required documents which include photograph, signature, age proof, relevant educational qualification, experience certificate, category certificate (if any) and BPL certificate (if any) are necessary to submit while applying online.

Candidates who have completed Class 12 from a recognized board can apply for the UG courses of IGNOU. And candidates need to have a bachelor's degree or an equivalent higher degree recognized by a deemed university to apply for the PG programmes.