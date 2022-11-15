IGNOU Admission 2022 July Session Registration Ends Today

IGNOU Admission 2022

IGNOU Admission 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the registration window for the July 2022 cycle fresh admissions today, November 15, 2022. The admission is for the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in online and ODL modes. In order to apply for the July session candidates need to visit the official website of IGNOU- ignou.ac.in. Candidates who are registering for the first time, need to create an account and then go ahead with the registration process.

While applying candidates need to keep in hand scanned copies of their photograph, signature, age proof, relevant educational qualification, copy of experience certificate, category certificate (if any), and copy of Below Poverty Line (BPL) certificate (if any). Also Read || IGNOU, ICCR, CHD Join Hands To Offer Online Basic Hindi Awareness Course For Foreign Nationals

IGNOU July 2022 Admission: How To Register Online

Candidates at first need to go to the official website - ignou.ac.in.

Then click on the ‘Fresh Admission for PG and UG Programme, both for Online and ODL mode’ link available.

Select the ‘Fresh Admission for July 2022 Cycle’

And then click on ‘New Registrations’.

Fill in all the details and generate the username and password.

Log in again and fill in all the necessary information, select the programme, complete other required details and last click on submit.

IGNOU has extended the July session admission 2022 registration process many times this year. Earlier, the application process was about to end on October 7 but it got extended to November 11 and then again to November 15, 2022.