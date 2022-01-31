  • Home
  • Education
  • IGNOU Admission 2022: January Session Registration Ends Today

IGNOU Admission 2022: January Session Registration Ends Today

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close registration for the January 2022 session admissions today, January 31.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 31, 2022 2:00 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IGNOU Admission 2022: Registration For January Session Ends Tomorrow
IGNOU To Offer PG Diploma In Migration And Diaspora Through ODL Mode
IGNOU To Offer BA (Hons) Programmes In Urdu And Sanskrit
IGNOU TEE December 2021 Assignment Submission Deadline Extended, Check Last Date
Application Window For Admission To IGNOU’s AICTE-Approved MBA Programme Open; Direct Link Here
IGNOU Launches Bachelor Of Social Work Programme In Virtual Mode
IGNOU Admission 2022: January Session Registration Ends Today
IGNOU January admission registration ends today (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close registration for the January 2022 session admissions today, January 31. Learners who want to apply for online and open and distance learning (ODL) courses offered by the university can go to the official website of the university and register themselves.

For ODL registration, the website is ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and for admission to online programmes, learners can visit ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

Re-registration for the January session will also end today.

Candidates who are already enrolled in an IGNOU course can re-register for the next year or semester and make the online payment with the usernames and passwords.

IGNOU offers over 200 ODL programmes and 16 online programmes. List of programmes and other information are available on the official website.

Documents Required

  1. Scanned photograph (less than 100 KB)

  2. Scanned signature (less than 100 KB)

  3. Scanned copy of age proof (less than 200 KB)

  4. Scanned copy of relevant educational qualification (less than 200 KB)

  5. Scanned copy of experience certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)

  6. Scanned copy of category certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)

  7. Scanned copy of BPL certificate, if Below Poverty Line(less than 200 KB).

For any admission related information, learners can contact the IGNOU student service centre at ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513, and 29572514; and the student registration division at csrc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29571301, 29571528 or any of the regional centres or study centres of the university.

Click here for more Education News
Education News IGNOU admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE: Details On Class 10, 12 Marksheets, Direct Links
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE: Details On Class 10, 12 Marksheets, Direct Links
NIOS 10th, 12th Public Exam 2022 Registration Ends Today
NIOS 10th, 12th Public Exam 2022 Registration Ends Today
NEET UG 2021 Counselling: MCC To Release Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow
NEET UG 2021 Counselling: MCC To Release Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow
School, Colleges Reopening 2022: Here’s State-Wise Updates
School, Colleges Reopening 2022: Here’s State-Wise Updates
BSEB Inter 2022: Bihar Board Class 12 Exams Start Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Guidelines
BSEB Inter 2022: Bihar Board Class 12 Exams Start Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Guidelines
.......................... Advertisement ..........................