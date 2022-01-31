IGNOU Admission 2022: January Session Registration Ends Today

Image credit: Shutterstock IGNOU January admission registration ends today (representational)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close registration for the January 2022 session admissions today, January 31. Learners who want to apply for online and open and distance learning (ODL) courses offered by the university can go to the official website of the university and register themselves.

For ODL registration, the website is ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and for admission to online programmes, learners can visit ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

Re-registration for the January session will also end today.

Candidates who are already enrolled in an IGNOU course can re-register for the next year or semester and make the online payment with the usernames and passwords.

IGNOU offers over 200 ODL programmes and 16 online programmes. List of programmes and other information are available on the official website.

Documents Required

Scanned photograph (less than 100 KB) Scanned signature (less than 100 KB) Scanned copy of age proof (less than 200 KB) Scanned copy of relevant educational qualification (less than 200 KB) Scanned copy of experience certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB) Scanned copy of category certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB) Scanned copy of BPL certificate, if Below Poverty Line(less than 200 KB).

For any admission related information, learners can contact the IGNOU student service centre at ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513, and 29572514; and the student registration division at csrc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29571301, 29571528 or any of the regional centres or study centres of the university.