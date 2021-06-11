IGNOU Admission 2021: July Cycle Registration Begins

IGNOU July admission: Apply till July 15

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the registration process for admission to different programmes to be offered in the July 2021 cycle. Learners can apply on the official websites of the university. The last date to apply for different open and distance learning (ODL) and online programmes is July 15.

For admission to IGNOU ODL programmes of the July 2021 cycle, apply on the website – ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

For admission to online programmes, learners can visit ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

For registration, the following documents are required:

Scanned photograph (less than 100 KB) Scanned signature (less than 100 KB) Scanned copy of age proof (less than 200 KB) Scanned copy of relevant educational qualification (less than 200 KB) Scanned copy of experience certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB) Scanned copy of category certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB) Scanned copy of BPL certificate, if Below Poverty Line(less than 200 KB)

IGNOU offers over 200 ODL programmes and 16 online programmes. List of programmes and other information are available on the websites.

For ODL programmes, SC, ST students can avail the fee exemption facility. However, the facility is for only one programme per admission cycle.

“If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications are liable to be rejected,” the university said.