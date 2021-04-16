  • Home
  • Education
  • IGNOU Admission 2021: January Session Registration Deadline Extended

IGNOU Admission 2021: January Session Registration Deadline Extended

IGNOU Admission 2021 January: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to apply for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes, except for certificate and semester-based programmes, till April 30.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Apr 16, 2021 3:35 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IGNOU Confers Over 2.3 Lakh Degrees, Diplomas At 34th Convocation
IGNOU To Hold 34th Convocation In Virtual Mode Today
IGNOU To Hold Virtual Convocation Ceremony On April 15
IGNOU Online Courses Registration Begins For Overseas Students
IGNOU Releases Hall Tickets For BEd, OPENMAT, Post Basic (Nursing) Entrance Tests
IGNOU To Hold 34th Convocation Ceremony On April 15
IGNOU Admission 2021: January Session Registration Deadline Extended
IGNOU January 2021 Registration Deadline Extended Till April 30
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to apply for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes, except for certificate and semester-based programmes, till April 30. Learners can visit the official admission website, ignouiop.samarth.edu.in to submit their forms. IGNOU will be offering 16 programmes through online mode in the January 2021 session. Details of these programmes are available at the “programme” tab of the IGNOU website.

Direct link to apply for IGNOU January 2021 session admission

List of programmes to be offered in the January 2021 session

IGNOU January 2021 Admission: How To Apply

  1. Go to the official website

  2. Click on the ‘New Registration’ tab

  3. Choose your username, password and fill other details. Submit the form.

  4. Now, click on the login button.

  5. Fill the online application form, upload the documents.

  6. Pay the application fee and submit the application form. Save and take a printout of the application form.

Recently, IGNOU observed its 34th convocation. During the event, 2,37,844 degrees, diplomas and certificates of different programmes were awarded to students.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' addressed the 34th convocation of IGNOU virtually.

Click here for more Education News
Education News IGNOU admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 Exams Postponed, Cancelled In Over 10 States
Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 Exams Postponed, Cancelled In Over 10 States
UGC Advises Universities To Include NCC As Elective Course
UGC Advises Universities To Include NCC As Elective Course
Tripura: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed; Board Exams To Be Held As Per Schedule
Tripura: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed; Board Exams To Be Held As Per Schedule
Delhi Government Announces Summer Vacation In Schools From May 11 To June 30
Delhi Government Announces Summer Vacation In Schools From May 11 To June 30
‘Postpone JEE Main 2021’, Request Students After CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Announcement
‘Postpone JEE Main 2021’, Request Students After CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Announcement
.......................... Advertisement ..........................