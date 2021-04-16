IGNOU January 2021 Registration Deadline Extended Till April 30

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to apply for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes, except for certificate and semester-based programmes, till April 30. Learners can visit the official admission website, ignouiop.samarth.edu.in to submit their forms. IGNOU will be offering 16 programmes through online mode in the January 2021 session. Details of these programmes are available at the “programme” tab of the IGNOU website.

Direct link to apply for IGNOU January 2021 session admission

List of programmes to be offered in the January 2021 session

IGNOU January 2021 Admission: How To Apply

Go to the official website Click on the ‘New Registration’ tab Choose your username, password and fill other details. Submit the form. Now, click on the login button. Fill the online application form, upload the documents. Pay the application fee and submit the application form. Save and take a printout of the application form.

Recently, IGNOU observed its 34th convocation. During the event, 2,37,844 degrees, diplomas and certificates of different programmes were awarded to students.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' addressed the 34th convocation of IGNOU virtually.