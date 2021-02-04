IGNOU Admission 2021 For January Session Begins; Apply At Ignou.ac.in

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has begun the admission process for January 2021 admission. All the candidates who seek admission into programmes offered by IGNOU can apply through the online IGNOU admission portal- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The last date of online registration for the January session is February 28, 2021. The programmes will be offered both in open and distance (ODL) mode.

Apply here

All those applicants who will be registering for the first time will have to click on the available programme tab on the homepage of the online admission system and select the desired programme. Candidates are advised to read the details regarding eligibility criteria, application fee, duration, etc., carefully before filling the application form.

IGNOU offers myriad options to the students to pursue masters’ degrees, bachelors', postgraduate diploma and diploma, postgraduate certificate, and certificate programmes to appreciation/awareness level programmes.

Steps To Fill Online IGNOU Admission Form 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘New Registration’ tab

Step 3: Fill the required details and register

Step 4: Assign a username and password which will be required to login later

Step 5: After submission, the username will be sent on the registered mobile number

IGNOU December 2020 TEE Exam

Today is the last date to fill the examination form for the December 2020 term end examination. Indira Gandhi National Open University will shut down the window to submit the exam form today, February 4, 2021. The exam form can be submitted by candidates by paying late fees of Rs 1000 on the official website of IGNOU. The admit card has also been released by the University for December 2020 term end examination.