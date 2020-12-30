  • Home
  • Education
  • IGNOU Admission 2020: Registration Ends Tomorrow, Here’s How To Apply

IGNOU Admission 2020: Registration Ends Tomorrow, Here’s How To Apply

IGNOU Admission Last Date 2020: The application window for admission to different programmes offered by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will end tomorrow, December 31. Apply at ignouadmission.samarth.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 30, 2020 12:25 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IGNOU’s School Of Law Celebrates National Consumer Day
Six Candidates Win IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2020
IGNOU Admissions 2020: Application Deadline Extended Till December 31
IGNOU December TEE 2020 Application Deadline Extended
June TEE 2020 Exams: IGNOU Promotes Intermediate Semester UG, PG Students
IGNOU Organises Live Session To Mark Human Rights Day 2020
IGNOU Admission 2020: Registration Ends Tomorrow, Here’s How To Apply
IGNOU July Admission 2020: Registration Ends Tomorrow, Apply At Ignouadmission.samarth
Image credit: Shutterstock

IGNOU Online Admission: The extended application window for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) July admission 2020 will end tomorrow, December 31. Interested candidates can apply for admission to BA, MA and diploma and PG diploma courses on the IGNOU official website ignouadmission.samarth.

The application deadline, which was extended earlier, does not apply for Certificate and Semester-based programmes, including MP, MPB, Post-Graduate Diploma in Marketing Management (PGDMM), Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Markets Practice (PGDFMP), Diploma in Business Process. Outsourcing Finance & Accounting (DBPOFA), Post Graduate Diploma in Information Security (PGDIS), Masters in Computer Applications (MCA), BAchelors in Computer Applications (BCA), Post-Graduate Diploma in Financial Management (PGDFM), Post-Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management (PGDHRM), Post-Graduate Diploma in Operations Management (PGDOM), and all certificate and awareness programmes of 6 months duration or less.

How To Apply

  • Go to the IGNOU admission website

  • Click on the ‘New Registration’ tab

  • Fill in the registration form with required information including your name, address and number.

  • Upload educational documents including degrees and certificates for Class 10 and 12, migration certificate, and identity documents such as Aadhar Card.

  • The candidates will receive a mail on their registered email address to confirm the registration.

IGNOU had also extended the application deadline for December TEE 2020 till December 31.

“IGNOU extends the last date of Online Submission of Exam. Form for the TEE, Dec, 2020 to be held in Feb, 2021 till 31st December, 2020; also extends submission of Assignment, Project, Field Work etc.,” IGNOU had said previously.

Click here for more Education News
Education News IGNOU admission IGNOU July Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IBSAT Result 2020 Announced At Ibsindia.org, Here’s Direct Link
IBSAT Result 2020 Announced At Ibsindia.org, Here’s Direct Link
CBSE Board Exam 2021 Dates Releasing Tomorrow; Here’s Where And How To Check
CBSE Board Exam 2021 Dates Releasing Tomorrow; Here’s Where And How To Check
AICTE Scholarship 2020 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply At Scholarships.gov.in
AICTE Scholarship 2020 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply At Scholarships.gov.in
Institute Run Jointly By IIT Delhi, AIIMS Invites Applications For Fellowships
Institute Run Jointly By IIT Delhi, AIIMS Invites Applications For Fellowships
Chitkara University In Punjab Launches India Innovation Championship
Chitkara University In Punjab Launches India Innovation Championship
.......................... Advertisement ..........................