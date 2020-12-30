IGNOU Admission 2020: Registration Ends Tomorrow, Here’s How To Apply

Image credit: Shutterstock IGNOU July Admission 2020: Registration Ends Tomorrow, Apply At Ignouadmission.samarth

IGNOU Online Admission: The extended application window for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) July admission 2020 will end tomorrow, December 31. Interested candidates can apply for admission to BA, MA and diploma and PG diploma courses on the IGNOU official website ignouadmission.samarth.

The application deadline, which was extended earlier, does not apply for Certificate and Semester-based programmes, including MP, MPB, Post-Graduate Diploma in Marketing Management (PGDMM), Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Markets Practice (PGDFMP), Diploma in Business Process. Outsourcing Finance & Accounting (DBPOFA), Post Graduate Diploma in Information Security (PGDIS), Masters in Computer Applications (MCA), BAchelors in Computer Applications (BCA), Post-Graduate Diploma in Financial Management (PGDFM), Post-Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management (PGDHRM), Post-Graduate Diploma in Operations Management (PGDOM), and all certificate and awareness programmes of 6 months duration or less.

How To Apply

Go to the IGNOU admission website

Click on the ‘New Registration’ tab

Fill in the registration form with required information including your name, address and number.

Upload educational documents including degrees and certificates for Class 10 and 12, migration certificate, and identity documents such as Aadhar Card.

The candidates will receive a mail on their registered email address to confirm the registration.

IGNOU had also extended the application deadline for December TEE 2020 till December 31.

“IGNOU extends the last date of Online Submission of Exam. Form for the TEE, Dec, 2020 to be held in Feb, 2021 till 31st December, 2020; also extends submission of Assignment, Project, Field Work etc.,” IGNOU had said previously.