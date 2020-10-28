IGNOU 2020 Registration Deadline Extended For July Session; Apply By October 31

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline of IGNOU registration for July 2020 session till October 31.

Candidates who have not been able to register previously can fill the IGNOU 2020 registration form for July session. The IGNOU registration form is available on the official website- ignou.ac.in.

Candidates will be required to visit the official website and fill the IGNOU registration form to take admission in one of the courses offered by the varsity.

IGNOU offers admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate, Diploma, PG Diploma, Certificate, Advanced Diploma, Doctoral and Certificate level courses in distance learning mode.

The IGNOU registration window is open only for the fresh registrations. The deadline has not been extended for semester based and certificate programmes.

IGNOU revaluation application form for June 2020 and December 2019 session has also been released by the Indira Gandhi National Open University in an online mode. Candidates willing to apply for revaluation of their term end exams result can fill the IGNOU 2020 revaluation application form.

Candidates will have to pay a sum of Rs 750 for the revaluation of answer sheet. Revaluation application form fee can be paid by credit card, debit card or net banking.

