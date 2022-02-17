IFSCA, IIM Ahmedabad Sign MoU For Policy Research In Financial Areas

International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) on February 10 signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation and collaboration in conducting evidence-based policy research to aid policy formulation and encourage research in emerging financial areas.

Under this agreement, both the institutions will explore opportunities for research, consultancy, training, internships and capacity building for policy analysis and development in areas of finance and convergence of technology, IIM Ahmedabad said.

“It will provide an ideal platform for a two-way collaboration between IFSCA and IIMA, especially in the areas of policy research, economic impact analysis, strategy management and emerging areas such as FinTech, Climate Finance etc,” Injeti Srinivas, Chairperson, IFSCA said.

Professor Errol D’Souza, Director, IIMA said, “IIMA is excited to strengthen evidence-based policy making and regulation to build a globally competitive Financial Centre in India. This MoU will help create the foundation and provide impetus for focused research and policy making related to financial markets within the overall economic framework.”

IFSCA is a statutory authority established under the IFSCA Act 2019, headquartered at GIFT City, Gandhinagar.

It was established with a mandate to develop and regulate the financial products, financial services, and financial institutions in the International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs).